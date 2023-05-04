Moller has big day as Comets compete at DGF

The Hillcrest Comets track and field teams were in action on May 2, partaking in the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton meet. The girls scored 51 points and finished in sixth place. Perham took home the team title with 217. On the boys side, the Comets had 20 points and finished in ninth place. DGF was the top boys side with 200 points.
Judit Moller led the Comet girls. She placed second in the 1600-meter run (Five minutes and 45 seconds), third in the 800 (2:35.98) and second as a member of the 4x400-meter relay team with Emme Berge, Liv Liseth, Marie-Elise Oy (4:45.45).
Other top finishers for the girls:
Katie Holzner second in the 3200-meter run (12:31).
A runner up finish in the 4x800-relay team of Berge, Oy, Liseth, Elsa Retzlaf (11:09).
Retzlaff came in fourth in the 400 (1:08) and Oy was sixth (1:10.9).
Liseth grabbed sixth place in the 300-meter hurdles (1:00.24).
The boys were led by Gabe Swedenberg with a runner up in the 400-meter dash(54.42) and was sixth in the 200 (24.37).
Matthew Knutson finished fifth in the 400 (56.39).
The Rothsay Tigers were also putting in work in DGF. The girls scored five points on the day and the boys had 41.
Highlights for the Tigers:
Karson Jenson was runner up in the long jump (18 feet, 8.5 inches), placed third in the 200-meter dash (23.99) and fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.75).
Matthew Danielson took home first place in the 300-meter hurdles (44.69), third in the 110-meter hurdles (17.13) and third in the triple jump (38-04).
