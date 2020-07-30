MOORHEAD — In an early offensive barrage Tuesday, the Moorhead Black 15U team took control of the game to upend the Fergus Falls 14/15U Team Swanson baseball team 14-4.
Team Swanson struck first with a run in the top of the first inning, but Moorhead responded with four runs in the home half. Fergus Falls struck again with two runs in the second, but again the Black 15U team responded with three runs to take a 7-3 lead.
Fergus Falls scored its last run in the fourth, while Moorhead closed the door in the bottom half with a six-run inning.
Gavin Pausch led Team Swanson at the plate with two hits, while Isaac Johnson knocked in two runs in the game.
