The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team saw the visiting Moorhead Spuds score early and often as the hosting Otters fell 8-1 Monday.
The Spuds would tally six goals in the first half with four coming in the final 20 minutes before the break. In the second half, the Otters would get on the scoreboard as Rylynn Krein crashed the net for a goal. Moorhead would add two more goals before the night was through to seal the win.
“The girls played hard and never quit,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “Each 10-minute span we kept them from scoring, allowed us to prepare for a lead we may have in the playoffs and choose to play defensive toward the end. They came at us all night. They pulled their starters with 10 minutes left. Our girls should be proud of our second half play.”
The Otters will head out on the road to take on the Alexandria Cardinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.
