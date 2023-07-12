Moorhead defeats Fergus 12U

The Fergus Falls Otters 12U baseball team traveled to Moorhead on Jul. 11 to take on the 12U Moorhead Spuds at Bucky Burgau Field. The Otters battled all night against the Spuds but came out on the short end losing by a score of 12-8.
Isaac Jenc toed the rubber for the Otters and pitched four strong innings, only giving up four hits and striking out three.
The Spuds got on the board by scoring one in the bottom of the first. The Otters responded by tying up the game in the top of the second. In that inning Gus Proudfoot walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch and took third on a groundout by Kai Ebert and scored on a passed ball.
Moorhead tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth but the Otters cut the lead to 3-2 on Hayden Heruth’s inside the park home run moon shot over the left-fielder’s head. The Spuds added two in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 5-2 but the Otters responded again with Jenc reaching on an error and coming around to score on Dexter Felstul’s double to make it 5-3.
The Spuds gave themselves some breathing room by scoring four in the bottom of the sixth.
Fergus showed their resiliency by scoring five in the top of the seventh. In that inning, Ebert and Beau Schlosser singled to start the inning and Cade Johnson walked. With the bases loaded, Weston Younberg walked, scoring Ebert. Jenc singled in Schlosser. Felstul cleared the bases with a double to make the score 9-8 after the top of the seventh.
The Otters were unable to get any closer but played an excellent all-around game.
Hitting leaders for the game were Felstul with two hits (Two 2B and four RBI’s), Jence, Chase Johnston, Heruth (HR), Ebert, Schlosser and Johnson all with one hit.
The Otters travel to Detroit Lakes on Jul. 12 for a doubleheader with the 12U Lakers.
