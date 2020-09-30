MOORHEAD — The Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team swam hard and fast Tuesday, but the hosting Moorhead Spuds got out a solid lead and held on for a 96-82 victory.
The Otters best event of the evening was the 100 breaststroke as they claimed the top three spots. Emilie Carlson (1:17.99) would finish in first, followed by teammates Olivia Herzberg (1:21.44) and Karlie Petersen (1:27.75).
Other top individual finishes by Fergus Falls were Carlson in the 200 IM (second, 2:26.57), Emma Koeckeritz in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:09.87) and 50 freestyle (third, 27.29),Lianna Jepson in the 100 freestyle (second, 1:01.54) and 100 backstroke (third, 1:10.43), Alexis Wellman in the 500 freestyle (6:22.10), Mayah Fear in diving (third, 158.90) and Herzberg in the 200 IM (third, 2:37.11).
The Otters shined in the relay events as they took two firsts and three second-place finishes. In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Carlson, Koeckeritz, Petersen and Anna Mayer (1:50.02) finished in first, while the team of Fear, Wellman, Siiri Smestad and Raquel Prody (2:00.51) finished in second. The team of Jepson, Wellman, Aisling Cox and Emily Werner (4:21.69) would capture first in the 400 freestyle, followed by Fear, Prody, Smestad and Herzberg (4:34.40). In the 200 medley, the team of Koeckeritz, Herzberg, Carlson and Mayer (2:03.78) would finish as runners-up.
“Moorhead has a great team,” Otters head coach Joyce Monk said. “We swam well and we were also tired. Some of the better swims and dives for the evening was our medley relay swam the best season time of 2:03.78.
“We were pleased overall with the performance of the Otters considering the schedule we have been swimming. They displayed amazing sportsmanship and supported each other well. We are proud of this team.”
The Otters will return to their home pool as they host the Alexandria Cardinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.
