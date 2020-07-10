MOORHEAD — In a trip to Moorhead, the Fergus Falls 19U baseball could not get a foothold Thursday as the home team swept a doubleheader.
In Game 1, an early lead by the 19U’ers was erased by a big third inning by Moorhead as the young Spuds won 8-2.
Fergus Falls took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Brock Kotschevar hit a single and an errant throw sent the ball into right field. Kotschevar rounded the base pads and touched home before the throw. The home team would finally respond in the third inning as they scored six runs on three hits and two walks and never looked back.
“Game 1 was much closer than the score indicated,” 19U coach Trevor Larson said. “The difference was when Moorhead got runners on base they figured a way to get them in. They weren’t always pretty or hard hit, but they found a way to get it done and we didn’t.”
Jaydon Ollila took the loss for Fergus Falls pitching five innings, striking out four and allowing six runs on four hits.
Kotschevar led the 19U’ers at the plate going 2-for-4, while Ollila had the team’s lone RBI.
The nightcap was an extra inning thriller as Moorhead came away with a 1-0 victory.
Fergus Falls had a few opportunities to plate runs in the third and fifth innings, and also had two runners in scoring position in the seventh but could not cash in. The game would head into extra innings after seven scoreless but only needed one more as Moorhead plated a lead off single two batters later for the win.
Carter Thielke started the game, but handed the ball over to Matt Scott who took the loss after pitching six innings, striking out three and allowing one run on three hits.
“Matt Scott was fantastic in relief today. We once again knew we needed guys to step up and eat innings so we could still have guys left for this weekend's tournament in Jamestown. Not only did Matt eat valuable innings but he showed lots of guts and heart and gave us a great chance to win,” Larson added.
Offensively, Fergus Falls’ Michael Wiederich went 1-for-2 with an RBI, while teammates Nic Pearson, Abel Aho, Ian Stumbo and Ollila each collected a hit.
The Fergus Falls 19U team returns to action Friday in Jamestown at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
