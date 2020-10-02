MOORHEAD — In the second of two tennis matchups, the Moorhead Spuds would claim another 4-3 victory over the Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team Thursday.

“The Spuds edged us out again tonight in a close match,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said. “It´s interesting the way things shook out for us to end this regular season and head into postseason next Tuesday as we just played the Spuds in back-to-back matches this week and will likely see them again on Tuesday in the first round of postseason play.  They got us 4-3 both nights.  Both nights we had other matches within our reach.  Our girls are looking forward to the challenge of seeing them again on Tuesday.  It¨s playoff time ... let´s go!”

The Otters picked up wins in No. 2 and 4 singles and No. 2 doubles. In No. 2 singles, Fergus Falls’ Madison Anderson played a close first set 7-5, but cruised in the second (6-1) to pick up the win. The Otters’ Amber Anderson won a two-set contest (6-4, 6-2) in No. 4 singles, while the duo of Hannah Prody and Ashytnn Lill recorded a 6-0, 6-3 match victory.

 

Moorhead 4, Fergus Falls 3

Singles: 

1. Nicole Hoogland (M) defeated Ellie Colbeck (FF) 6-2, 6-1.

2. Madison Anderson (FF) defeated Josie Palmer (M) 7-5, 6-1.

3. Elizabeth Glatt (M) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-2, 6-2.

4. Amber Anderson (FF) defeated Brooke Hoogland (M) 6-4, 6-2.

 

Doubles:

1. Azylen Lunak/Katryna Hansen (M) defeated Ava Weber, Leila Nasri (FF) 6-1, 6-3.

2. Hannah Prody/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Bailey Overbo/Sophie Swenson 6-0, 6-3.

3. Kylie Torkelson/Anna Kiser (M) defeated Mackenzie Krava/Mia Marsh (FF) 7-6(4), 6-4.

