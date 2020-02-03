BARRETT — The West Central Area girls’ basketball team could not keep pace with the visiting Morris Area Tigers in the second half as the Knights’ visitor picked up a 60-54 win Saturday.

Hailey Bennett led the Knights in scoring with 13 points, while Lexi Bright (12) and Claire Stark (11) were also in double digits.

The Knights will look to rebound as they host Wheaton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

