DES MOINES – Iowa Wolves General Manager Jonathan Wallace announced earlier this week the coaching, basketball operations and support staff under Jeff Newton, who returns for his second season as the head coach of the Wolves. Clay Moser and James White have been named assistant coaches and join Ernest Scott, who returns for his second season as an assistant. In addition, Ryan Joerger has been named strength and conditioning coach while Mike DiBenedetto and JD Shaw join the Wolves as basketball operations associates.
“We’re excited to welcome Clay, James, Ryan, Mike and JD to Iowa,” said Wallace. “Jeff and I have worked together closely along with Ernest, who I have known since our playing days in Rio Grande Valley. We’re aligned with the vision we want here and feel we’ve brought in a group that all bring unique backgrounds in their playing, coaching and managing careers that will benefit our players and help them continue to get better.”
Moser comes to Iowa after three seasons as an assistant coach for the University of Arkansas men’s basketball team, where he helped the Razorbacks reach back-to-back NCAA Tournament Elite 8s. Prior to Arkansas, he was with the Los Angeles Lakers organization for nearly eight years serving in multiple roles. Moser has three decades of experience in professional basketball. He is a former Otter and Spartan, having been an assistant coach for the Spartans back in the mid-80s.
