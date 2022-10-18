DES MOINES – Iowa Wolves General Manager Jonathan Wallace announced earlier this week the coaching, basketball operations and support staff under Jeff Newton, who returns for his second season as the head coach of the Wolves. Clay Moser and James White have been named assistant coaches and join Ernest Scott, who returns for his second season as an assistant. In addition, Ryan Joerger has been named strength and conditioning coach while Mike DiBenedetto and JD Shaw join the Wolves as basketball operations associates.



