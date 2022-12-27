Mr. Football for Minnesota announced

Cade Osterman, a quarterback / defensive back / kick returner / punt returner from Elk River High School was named Mr. Football for 2022 by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA). The award was presented at the Mr. Football Banquet on Dec. 18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Minneapolis Park Place Hotel, in St. Louis Park.
First presented in 2004, the Mr. Football Award is an annual award recognizing Minnesota’s best high school football player. The Mr. Football Award is co-sponsored by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and the Minnesota Vikings.
The Elk River Elks are members of the North Central District, Black Sub-District and MSHSL Class 5A. The Elks are the 2022 Class 5A State Champions.
Osterman is the 19th player to receive the Mr. Football Award and the first from Elk River. His head coach was Steve Hamilton.
Here are coach Hamilton’s comments about Osterman:
“Cade is the most dynamic player I have ever coached. He is a three-year starter at quarterback, a two-year starter at safety, our punter for two years and handles the punt and kick returns. Cade does not come off the field. Without Cade, we would not be in the position we are today. Cade boasts a 3.7 G.P.A., is in the National Honor Society and is yearly one of our leaders in our Community Service Award. Cade is an unbelievable ambassador of our program.”
Here are some highlights from Osterman’s outstanding 2022 season and his high school football career:
Honors and Awards:
· 2022 Team Captain
· State Champion Class 5A
· 2022 Associated Press All-State Team: First Team All-State selection
· Star Tribune First Team All-Metro selection
· 2022 Minnesota Vikings All-State selection
· North All-Star Team selection (2022)
· 2-time All District selection
· 2022 North Central Black District, Offensive Most Valuable Player
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone