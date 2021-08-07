SPICER — On Tuesday the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Board of Directors approved a credit to the 2021-2022 invoices of member schools that total approximately $1 million. The approval was made during the board’s first meeting of the school year, which was held at the Little Crow Conference Center. The approval is effective immediately.
Based on the board policy formula for earmarking reserves, 60% of the $1 million will be used to reduce schools’ activity registration fees from $225 to $160 for each registered activity. The remaining 40% will be used to reduce the MSHSL enrollment fee per participant from $6.35 to $4.60.
“The board of directors met and approved a 2021-2022 budget adjustment, and consequently, approved a reduction of membership dues for the 2021-2022 school year,” said board president, Tom Jerome, the superintendent of schools in Roseau. “This is terrific news for our member schools and we look forward to an exciting year filled with opportunities and growth for our students, member schools and all others associated with the Minnesota State High School League.”
The surplus was created when revenue items during the 2020-2021 school year generated income higher than expected. Those sources included forgiveness on a Paycheck Protection Program loan, attendance at winter and spring tournaments, sponsorships, and events televised by MSHSL’s broadcast and streaming partners. In addition, extensive cost-saving measures were implemented by MSHSL staff throughout the year.
At the meeting the MSHSL board also approved a motion for the state meet/state tournament format for both boys’ and girls’ cross country and soccer programs. Both sports will add a class beginning in the fall of 2021. Going forward, cross country will have three classes and run six races on Nov. 6, while soccer will have semifinals and championships in three classes at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. It is still undecided where third-place games will be played. Discussion will continue on a state-tournament format for girls’ volleyball, which is adding a fourth class, and Nordic skiing, which is adding a sprint race to its meet.
Other approvals by the MSHSL worth noting are: the football state tournament quarterfinal and semifinal pairings from 2021 through 2026; a final disbursement of $90,000 from the MSHSL Foundation transfer to the 16 regions; and a wide-reaching insurance coverage of $760,840 for the school year inclusive of catastrophic health insurance and concussion insurance for all student athletes.
