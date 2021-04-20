Plans for spring championship experiences, competitive section placements beginning with the 2021-22 school year and a position statement by the League’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee regarding masking in outdoor competitions were approved April 15 during the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors meeting.
Here is a look at the major approvals as well as other news from board decisions:
Spring state tournaments
In its approval of spring state tournaments, the board of directors supported a postseason plan that includes dates, locations and formats. Locations and dates for selected tournaments are still to be determined.
“Calendars for our spring sports have been adopted by the board of directors and league staff may now continue to work toward a culminating state tournament experience for all spring activities,” said board president, Blaine Novak, superintendent of schools in New York Mills. “We look forward to providing a rich and rewarding postseason experience for all member schools.”
Here is a look at each of the spring activities:
• Speech — The event will be conducted in a virtual format. Class AA will compete on Friday, April 23 and Class A will compete on Saturday, April 24.
• Adapted bowling — Will be held in a virtual format the weeks of May 10 and 17 at home sites.
• Robotics — The modified competition this year will include completing a series of timed tasks with their robot and submitting video. Qualifiers will be selected based on their placement in FIRST’s At-Home Challenge and will be announced on April 18. Teams have until May 22 to enter their submissions for the Minnesota-specific challenge. An awards presentation show will be shown on a virtual platform on May 29.
• Adapted softball — On the recommendation of the Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association, no state tournament will be held. A regular season will be conducted with the last day of competition on Saturday, May 29.
• Boys tennis — Class A and Class AA state preliminaries team and individual: Wednesday, June 9, Class A and Class AA state team semifinals and finals: Monday, June 14, Class A and Class AA state individual quarterfinal, semifinals and finals: Tuesday, June 15, locations TBA.
• Golf — A two-day event in each of the three classifications scheduled is for June 15 and 16. Class A, Pebble Creek (Becker); Class AA, Ridges at Sand Creek (Jordan); Class AAA, Bunker Hills (Coon Rapids).
• Softball — The two-day, four-class event is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 15-16 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
• Track and field — The state meet is scheduled for June 17-19 at sites to be determined.
• Baseball — Locations and times for state quarterfinals and semifinals are to be determined. The championship series at Target Field is scheduled for Friday, June 18 with a rain makeup date of Saturday, June 19.
• Lacrosse — State tournament dates are Tuesday, June 15; Thursday, June 17 and Saturday, June 19 with locations to be determined.
• Clay target — Qualifying will be completed by Saturday, June 19. The state tournament is scheduled for Friday, June 25 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. A weather makeup date is Saturday, June 26.
The approved state tournaments focus on providing championships that maintain health and safety, provide spectator access, demonstrate financial responsibility and create memorable tournament experiences.
To monitor updated information on tournaments as it becomes available, please see the league’s website at www.mshsl.org.
Masking requirements
in outdoor sports
The Minnesota State High School League Sports Medicine Advisory Committee unanimously approved the following position regarding the wearing of masks in outdoor sports during spring competition to the board of directors:
• In all outdoor sports, masks are required to be worn properly at all times, except during the times when a student-athlete is actually competing.
• Student-athletes must continue to wear a mask until the competition is about to begin at which time they may remove their mask as they enter the competition surface or are at the start of a race.
• Masks must be replaced, and worn at all times, immediately following the competition and during all breaks in competition (i.e., entering the dugout between innings, leaving the track at the conclusion of a race, returning to the bench area, etc.)
In a roll call vote, the board of directors approved the recommended position statement. The position statement will be forwarded to the Minnesota Department of Health for their review and consideration.
In other agenda items, the board of directors approved the competitive section placement, effective 2021-22 school year.
Prior, the board of directors approved administrative region assignments, placements that are based on a member school’s enrollment and geographic location, and can be found at mshsl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.