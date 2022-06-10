Brooklyn Center – On the threshold of the national culmination and celebration of the 50th year of Title IX, the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors continued its recognition series by paying tribute to four women that were trailblazing pioneers in bringing equitable opportunities for females. In other business during this week’s meeting, the board, as part of its scheduled meeting at the league’s office, also approved expanded opportunities for girls wrestling and adopted a name, image and likeness (NIL) policy that will protect the amateur status of student participants.
Title IX, the landmark federal civil rights law, is celebrating its 50th year of enactment and in a run-up to the anniversary of its passage on June 23, the MSHSL Board of Directors are joining thousands of other high school administrative leaders across the country with tributes. This week the board recognized:
Becky Montgomery -- Second female to serve as President of the Board of Directors. She served the Board from 1993-1998 and was president for the 1997-98 school year.
Vicki Davis -- The first female region secretary from 1997-2007 and the first female official to work the first girls basketball state tournaments in ‘74 and ‘75.
Lisa Lissimore -- Recently retired associate director serving member schools for the past 34 years. She led with an energetic presence and a humble-servant attitude to provide co-curricular opportunities and leadership growth for students of the League’s member schools.
Dorothy McIntyre -- Joined the league in 1970 as an associate director to assist member schools in developing girls sports programming. Her advocacy on the state and national levels was a driving force for equal opportunities.
“Their vision and service have been vital to the growth of opportunities for girls in the Minnesota State High School League,” executive director Erich Martens said. “The league and its member schools are grateful for their work to reduce barriers and pave the way for girls to have amazing experiences through our programs.”
A few other items that were approved, amongst others, included: In basketball, approved the opportunity for conferences to require the use of a shot clock in all conference contests if all schools have the capability to use a shot clock. For wrestling, approved the opportunity for girls on a wrestling team to compete in up to four girls-only meets without counting toward the 16 allowed team events each season. All girls must still meet the 16-event and 45-match individual limits in the current bylaw.
“The board took a number of actions that will continue to shape the opportunities of our students,” said board of directors president Tom Jerome, the Roseau superintendent. “This past year was incredible and gave us so many reasons to celebrate. We witnessed the full return to participation with our students, families and spectators. It has been truly exciting to see what transpired this school year and I look forward to the coming school year.”