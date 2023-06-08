MSHSL board meets for final time of the 2022-23 school year

Behavior expectations from students engaged in “Together We Make a Difference” and position statements on Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity and Belonging were among an abundance of action items approved on Jun. 6 by the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors during their final meeting of the 2022-2023 school year at the league office.
In continuing their ongoing commitment to the League’s Strategic Directions, the board supported the student-driven input on creating safe and welcoming environments and updated its stance that will continue to guide adults and students, not only in activities but in the community as well.
The Behavior Expectations were developed by League students and fine tuned by the SALT student leadership group. In committing to creating a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment, the expectations ask that everyone involved with MSHSL activities and sports:
- Lead by positive example and demonstrate respect and support for others.
- Follow all MSHSL, school and venue expectations
- Refrain from using profanity or ethnic, racial, religious, ability or gender-based comments, posts or messages directed at participants, coaches, officials, spectators or team representatives.
- Act as a responsible and respectful digital citizen who positively uses social media platforms.
- Speak or act in support of others when they are harmed by words or actions.
- Honor each contest and all involved, including participants, coaches, officials, spectators and team representatives.
- Hold high standards for myself, engage positively and demonstrate sportsmanship.
In the following Action Item, the board approved “A Code of Commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity and Belonging.” This commitment will resonate throughout all League programming. The Code of Commitment states:
- I will join in the commitment of the Minnesota State High School League and its member schools to champion Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity and Belonging in League programs by:
- Educating myself and being empathic to gender fairness, equity, cultural heritage and traditions of others;
- Modeling language and behavior that is non-biased and inclusive of individuals regardless of ethnicity, race, religion, ability or gender;
- Taking action to prevent prejudice and discrimination against individuals or groups;
- And intervening to let others know I will not tolerate any demeaning actions or words that are ethnic, racial, religious or gender based.
“On behalf of the board of directors, we are so grateful and appreciative for all of the groups that contributed to these very important statements,” said Board President Troy Stein, activities director at Edina High School. “These guiding principles and beliefs will help foster safe, respectful environments and experiences, not only for students but for all.”
Among other Action Items:
- The Board of Directors approved policy language for the implementation of the basketball shot clock for the 2023-2024 season. The policy language addresses reset adjustments to the shot clock rule. Also approved is the removal of the closely-guarded counts while a player is dribbling in the front court. Policy language was also approved for shot clock violations as a reviewable situation via replay in limited circumstances during state tournament play.
- The board approved revised guidelines for the awarding of medals and trophies at the section and state tournament levels. This practice will create consistency in the recognition of member schools and participants.
- The board voted to table an Activity Advisory Proposal to seed the Boys and Girls Basketball State Tournaments Nos. 1-8 for all classes. The board tasked league staff to initiate further study and discussion for future reconsideration.
- The board tabled a Dance Advisory Proposal that would implement a specific order of competition at the preliminary round of the state tournament to be determined by placement at the section competition.
- The board approved a Speech Advisory Proposal that updates standards and qualification methods for Lincoln-Douglas, Public Forum and Policy Debate to match the format used by Congressional Debate and set the number of state qualifiers at 24 in all four events.
- The board did not approve an Activity Advisory Proposal that increases the number of individuals qualifying for the Nordic Skiing State Meet from each section to be qualifying teams plus six highest finishers. The board did approve proposals that would create a State Meet schedule that provides for greater consistency and modifying the use of alternate skiers at the state meet that permits a skier from the Sprint Relay to fill an empty spot in the Pursuit, or vice versa. Further action in Nordic Skiing was the approval of updated tie-breaking criteria by removing the current first determining factor.
- The board did not approve a Wrestling Advisory Proposal to add a half-day of competition to the current three-day format for the Wrestling State Tournament.
- The board approved the next steps in the implementation of boys volleyball as an interscholastic program. A task force was called with membership to be assigned, that will bring recommendations on the season of competition for boys volleyball.
In Discussion Items, the Board of Directors:
- Heard updates from league staff on the recent work of the District Football Committee, which includes updating the reference language of 9-Man to 9-Player and the number and naming of districts and sub-districts.
- Received updates from league staff on consideration of seeding the teams in 9-Player through Class AAAAA that qualify for the semi finals played at U.S. Bank Stadium. League staff and the Football Advisory Committee will continue to review and determine a potential timeline, if approved for implementation.
- Received the latest projections for year-end financials and the proposed 2023-2024 budget. The league’s financial year ends on July 31.
- It was shared that final action on the determination of membership dues and activities fees will be based on the 2022-2023 year-end financial report. This will be an action item at the August board meeting.