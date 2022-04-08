Golden Valley — — In continuing its salute to Title IX, the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors recognized three women that are trailblazing pioneers in bringing equitable opportunities for females in co-curricular activities. Among other business conducted the board of directors affirmed the hiring of Lisa Quednow and Phil Archer as League Associate Directors.
Title IX, the landmark federal civil rights law, is celebrating its 50th year of enactment and in a run-up to the national celebration of its passage on June 23, the board joins thousands of other high school administrative leaders across the country with tributes. During the meeting, the board recognized: Lurline Baker-Kent — — The first female minority representative to serve on the board from 1980-83. Sharon Euerle — — Served as a board president and Region 2AA secretary from 2008-2018. Nancy Manderfeld — — First female region secretary to be hired and has served as the Region 6AA Secretary since 1990.
In other business: The board approved the projected postseason calendar for the 2022-23 school year, approved the projected calendar of meeting dates for the 2022-23 school year that includes board meetings, board workshops, area meetings and the annual representative assembly meeting. They also approved the recommendation of the conference placement committee to place Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley High School in the Little Eight Conference and approved the recommendation of the conference placement committee to place Ortonville High School in the Camden Conference.
The board of directors reviewed several policy proposals in alpine skiing, boys and girls basketball, dance and wrestling. Included in these proposals are the implementation of tie-breaker criteria in the state alpine skiing meet, opportunities for conferences to use the 35-second shot clock next season in boys and girls basketball and opportunities that would permit girls on a wrestling team to compete in four girls-only wrestling meets without counting toward the 16 allowed team events each season. All girls would still be held to the 16-event and 45-match individual limits in the current bylaw.
