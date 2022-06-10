Day three came and went for the M State Spartans men’s golf team, as they continue play at the 2022 NJCAA Div. III National Golf Championship at Chautauqua Golf Club, in Chautauqua, New York. The Spartans fired a 341 on the day, which kept them in fifth place overall as a team, with a three day total of 991. Defending champions, Sandhills CC, has a three day total of 881 and leads second place DuPage CC by 61 shots. All teams had to deal with a two hour weather delay to begin the round.
"It was a struggle today for the Spartans as we labored to get anything going,” said coach Jason Retzlaff. “It wasn't for a lack of effort as the guys grinded as hard as they could. We can't wait to get back at it for the final round with an opportunity for All-American honors and a top five team finish."
Day three results for the Spartans included: Hunter Burnside with an 82, as he is tied for 13th place individually. It was an 83 for Grant Inniger, who is tied for 15th individually. Joel Quam fired an 86, Mikey Vall a 90 and Sam Western carded a 97.
Through three rounds, Burnside leads M State with a 237 and Inniger is at 238.
