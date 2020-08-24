The North Dakota State University Bison football team will suit up at least once this fall as they signed a contract to play the University of Central Arkansas at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome Oct. 3.
Per a report by Yahoo Sports, the game will be a showcase for Bison quarterback Trey Lance as he continues to draw interest from NFL teams. UCA is one of the few teams that is attempting to play a full slate of football games this fall, forgoing a spring season.
NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen could not speculate on more games, but Jasonville State out of Alabama had also stated they were open to playing the Bison in the fall.
