Nelson and Kennedy lead Otters to second place finish

The Fergus Falls Otter boys golf team competed in the Up North Invite at the Virginia Golf Club on May 5 and 6. The event was hosted by Rock Ridge and included 12 teams from all over the state. The boys ended up in second place overall only losing to Brainerd.
Day one started on Friday with cold and very windy conditions. The experienced Otters put together a team score of 310 which included an impressive 74 from senior captain, Charlie Fuder. Sophomore, Adam Kennedy, carded a 77, junior, Ryan Nelson, contributed with 78 and junior, Riley McGovern added an 81. The Otters sat in second place after day one.
Day two started at 9 a.m. on Saturday and while it continued to be quite chilly, the winds were a little more manageable. However, the course was playing long and wet on Saturday and overall the scores were a little higher than expected in the entire tournament. The Otters held onto second place after firing a 315 which included rounds of 77 by Nelson and Kennedy, a 78 by McGovern, and an 82 by Fuder. Junior, Gavin Goepferd (86-90) and senior, Aidan Swenson, (92-90) also competed for the Otters.
Individually, Nelson and Kennedy ended up in seventh place in the 72 player field. Fuder finished 10th overall and McGovern finished 12th.
The Otters will compete again on May 8 in their first CLC event of the year in Willmar. Right now the Otters are ranked third in state as a team in class AA and have a few busy weeks ahead as they prepare for the section golf tournament in early June.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone