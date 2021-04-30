NEW YORK MILLS — The Otter Tail Central baseball team could not hold off the offensive fire power of the hosting New York Mills Eagles Thursday as the Bulldogs left the field with two losses.
In Game 1, the Eagles topped the Bulldogs 9-1.
Drey Roberts led the New York Mills to victory on the mound. The fireballer went five innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out nine. Cale Rudolph and Johnson entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Chris Rinicker took the loss for Otter Tail Central Bulldogs. The pitcher allowed five hits and five runs over three innings, striking out two and walking one.
Cian Buehler and Joey Kupfer each collected a hit for the Bulldogs.
The second game didn’t go much better for the Bulldogs as the Eagles picked up a 15-1 victory.
A nine-run second inning put the Eagles in front for the rest of the game.
Tyson Misegades took the loss for OTC. The lefty went three innings, allowing 13 runs on 12 hits and struck out two.
Gavin Pausch led the Bulldogs at the plate going 2-for-2.
