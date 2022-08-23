After receiving a first round bye, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes amatuer baseball team will look to advance in the 2022 Class C State Tournament, on Aug. 27. They will face off against the Waconia Lakes at 4:30 p.m., in Miesville.
Waconia was victorious over the Union Hill Bulldogs, 6-2, in the first round. With the game tied at one, Waconia scored five unanswered runs in the later innings. They also got a complete game performance from Kodey Simon, who scattered six hits and struck out 11 batters.
The winner between Fergus and Waconia will advance to third round action on Sept. 3., between the winner of the Buckman Billygoats and the Luverne Redbirds.
In other action, the Urbank Bombers picked up a first round win, on Aug. 20. They got by the Sartell Muskies, 4-2. Urbank scored a pair of runs in both the first and third innings. Austen Hadley drove in three runs and Alex Koep pitched seven innings of two run ball.
Urbank will now take on the St. Patrick Irish, on Aug. 26, in Faribault. That winner will advance to take on either the Avon Lakers or the St. Martin Martins.
