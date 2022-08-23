D Rev

Dan Revering delivers a pitch home early this season for the Canes. 

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

After receiving a first round bye, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes amatuer baseball team will look to advance in the 2022 Class C State Tournament, on Aug. 27. They will face off against the Waconia Lakes at 4:30 p.m., in Miesville.



