The Wild’s season has been put on hold.
The NHL became the latest pro sports league to suspend its season Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic, halting play with less than a month to go in the regular season.
The Wild-Vegas game set for tonight at Xcel Energy Center has been canceled.
On Wednesday night, the NBA announced it was suspending its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, an illness caused by exposure to a novel coronavirus. By Thursday morning, MLS followed suit – suspending its season for 30 days.
Before the NHL’s decision, the Wild canceled its morning skate and media availability – a hint of what was to come, as all NHL teams were instructed to cancel their morning skates, practices and team meetings. The Wild was scheduled to face Vegas at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.
The Wild had 13 games remaining on its schedule and at 35-27-7 with 77 points, it sat one point shy of a playoff spot.
