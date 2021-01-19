BARRETT — In both teams season opener, preseason ranked No. 6 Ashby boys’ basketball team edged hosting West Central Area 56-53 Monday.
The Arrows would control the first half and go into the break with a 24-19 lead.
In the second half, the Knights came out firing with a 6-0 run and took the lead. A on court battle would ensue as the two teams traded baskets for the rest of the game. With 18 seconds remaining, the Knights got to within one but Hunter Norby would seal the game with two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining to give Ashby the win.
““Considering we missed eight or nine easy shots in the lane and shot 4-for-22 from the three, along with some other first game early season mistakes, we were only one to two possessions away from beating the Section 6 favorite,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “So that part is encouraging. We know we’re good enough. However, we do have to improve on some of our mistakes and we will.”
Jaden Norby led the Arrows in scoring with 15 points, while teammates Torin Olson (11) and Jacob Cook (10) were also in double figures.
West Central Area was led in scoring by Ryder Staples with 16 points and Grant Beuckens chipped in 11 tallies. Tate Christenson recorded 11 rebounds in the game.
The Knights will look to get back on the horse as they travel to take on Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Arrows will travel to take on Little Eight Conference foe Underwood at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
