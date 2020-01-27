ASHBY — On Friday, Jaden Norby recorded his 1,000th career point as the Ashby boys’ basketball team picked up a home victory over Underwood 57-35.
“We played hard against a very tough Ashby team tonight. In the first half, we battled back and forth with them and kept it a close game and then Ashby pulled away a little more late in the second half. Defensively, we did a nice job of keeping them off balance but gave up far too many offensive rebounds. Offensively, we just couldn’t get in a flow often enough to put enough points on the board.”
Krosby Aasness was the lone Rocket in double figures with 15 points, while Ashby was led by Derrek Bartz with 20.
The Rockets will now travel to take on Brandon-Evansville in another LEC battle at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
