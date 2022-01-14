On Thursday, the Fergus Falls Otters Nordic Ski team performed at Maplelag Resort, a meet hosted by Detroit Lakes. The boys and girls varsity teams competed in a continuous pursuit race. In short, athletes skied a 4.5K classic route, then made a quick switch into skate skis (think NASCAR pit stop where coaches and athletes work together to make a quick exchange of skis and poles) and skied an additional 4.5K skate route. About 5-1/2 miles in all. It’s a test of skill and endurance. Oliver Thorson came in first for the Otter boys and 29 overall. Sarah Grotberg came in first for the girls and 30 overall.
“Both Thorson and Grotberg have really been progressing throughout the season and are coming into the second half looking strong and fast,” mentioned coach Josh Scharnberg, “Anders Anthonisen-Brown struggled a bit yesterday, but overall he is piecing together an excellent season. I mention this because I’m excited to see the way Anthonisen-Brown and Thorson have been bouncing back and forth in position over the last few meets and I think they’re going to bring strong times/scores when sections roll around.”
The Otter Nordic Ski team continues their season on Jan. 18, a meet that is being hosted by Alexandria at Andes Tower Hills.
