Nordic skiers enjoy success at Andes Tower Hills

On Jan. 17, the Fergus Falls Otter Nordic Ski teams competed at the Alexandria Invite held at Andes Tower Hills.
The junior high girls competed in a 3.5K classic race. They placed third overall behind Alexandria and Moorhead. seventh grader Havilah McConn placed first overall. Evie VerSteeg and Maura Rogness placed in the top 20. This is a rather challenging race for the seventh graders since they don't normally get the chance to practice or race on classic skis.
In the JV races, the girls placed third overall right behind Moorhead and Alexandria. Violet McConn placed third overall and Brynn Blondeau had her first top 20 with a 12th place finish.
For the girls varsity team, Estee VerSteeg continues to rise to the occasion. In the classic, she placed first, edging out Alexandria's Jaelyn Miller by less than a second. Sarah Grotberg placed fifth and Alexis Wellman finished in ninth. The girls finished third overall right behind Moorhead and Alexandria.
In the boys varsity race, David Ronnevik finished third, Jackson Lysne skied a personal best and finished in 10th, Micah Mouser and Oliver Thorson finished in the 11 and 12 spots and Tommy Erickson finished in 14th.
“To have our four scoring skiers in the top 12 goes to show how tight and difficult the competition is in our section for both the boys and girls team. In any case, Fergus is hanging in there and headed in the right direction,” stated Otters coach Josh Scharnberg. “It was a very good day for Otter Skiing. This is a fun meet for our athletes. It is the only meet of the season where all the races are classic style skiing.”
Next up, is Bemidji on Jan. 21 and Little Falls on Jan. 26. After Little Falls, Fergus will head into the postseason with the Central Lakes Conference Championships in Brainerd on Feb. 2 and the Section 8 championship at Maplelag Resort on Feb. 7-8.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone