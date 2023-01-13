Nordic skiers return to action

On Jan. 12, the Fergus Falls Otters nordic ski team competed at the Detroit Lakes Invite held at Maplelag resort. The Maplelag lodge tragically burned down this last fall, so in some respects, this race felt like teams were paying homage to a Midwest ski icon.
“The race was a continuous pursuit for the varsity teams. Skiers start the race with a 4.5K classic ski, return to the start area, change into their skate skis as quickly as possible and skate ski another 4.5K,” stated Fergus coach Josh Scharnberg. “It's an incredibly challenging race that tests skier's speed, endurance and mental fortitude. And it tends to be the favorite style of race for the athletes on our team.”
The boys varsity finished in third place overall with Brainerd taking first and Bemidji edging the Otters out in second. It was their first big race where Moorhead was present and it is a very good sign looking at the postseason that we can compete against a team as solid as Moorhead. David Ronnevik (third), Tommy Erickson (15th), Jackson Lysne (19th) and Micah Mouser (21st) all scored for the boys team.
The girls varsity placed fifth overall. Even though they didn't place as high, they are looking strong and making big progress. Estee Versteeg (fourth), Alexis Wellman (15th), Sarah Grotberg (20th), and Naomi Dummer (29th) all scored for the girls team.
“There's only a 20 point spread between second and fifth place (on the girls side), which tells me anything can happen in the next few weeks of regular season skiing,” said Scharnberg.
The Otters are slated to return to action, on Jan. 17, in an invite hosted by Alexandria.
