Nordic skiers take on CLC

On Feb. 2, the Fergus Falls Otters Nordic Ski team competed in Brainerd for the Central Lakes Conference Nordic Ski Championship. It was a brutally cold day, hovering around 0* when racing started and nearing -7 when the last racers took off. The colder it gets, the more resistant skis become on the snow making it an extremely challenging day for all the competitors. Fortunately, the Otters have weather hardened, resilient athletes who took on the day and the competition with courage and positive mental fortitude.
Both the varsity and junior varsity skiers competed in either a 5.5K classic race or a 5.5K freestyle race (Freestyle means skiers can technically choose to ski classic or skate, but generally skate is faster and the chosen method). Varsity was limited to four classic and four freestyle skiers. JV had unlimited entries.
Out of the seven competing CLC teams, the Fergus girls varsity finished in fourth behind Brainerd, Sartel/Cathedral and Alexandria. Estee Versteeg, Sarah Grotberg, Alexis Wellman and Ali Bredenberg all scored for the Otters team. Estee earned All-Conference accolades, placing sixth in her classic race. Alexis Wellman placed 12th and earned All-Conference Honorable Mention at large.
The boys varsity team finished in second place right behind Brainerd. David Ronnevik, Jackson Lysne, Tommy Erickson and Micah Mouser all scored for the boys. Erickson placed seventh and Oliver Thorson placed eighth in the classic race; each of them earned All-Conference Honorable Mention. Ronnevik placed fifth in the classic and earned All-Conference acknowledgement. In the skate race, Jackson Lysne placed fifth and received All-Conference and Micah Mouser placed seventh to earn All-Conference Honorable Mention.
“We had excellent success in our JV races as well. As coaches, we determined that all our seventh grade skiers were ready to compete in their first JV race of the season. It was fun to see them step up and courageously take on a longer race with much harder competition,” stated Fergus coach Josh Scharnberg.
Amongst those seventh graders, two scored for Fergus, Havilah McConn placed fourth in the classic and Maura Rogness placed 20th in the skate race. Also scoring for the Otters was Violet McConn, third in the classic and Cassie Wellman who finished in fourth for the skate. The girls JV team placed second overall.
Finally, the boys JV team finished in third place. Noah Schlosser placed fifth in the classic and right behind him was Reno Scheirer in sixth place. Scoring in the skate race was Clayton Peppel in 13th place and Cooper Miller who placed 39th.
“I'd also like to mention that yesterday was Solvie Smestad's last race with the Otters. She started with our team last season as a brand new skier and finished with our team as a captain having learned and grown a tremendous amount as an athlete and a leader,” said Scharnberg. “She is a wonderful person and she will be greatly missed.”
Section finals are being held next week, Feb. 7-8, at Maplelag.
