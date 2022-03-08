The next chapter in the hockey life for Michael DeBrito appears to be in “The Last Frontier.” DeBrito, a senior at Kennedy Secondary School, signed a tender contract this week with the Kenai River Brown Bears, located in Soldotna, Alaska. The Brown Bears are a part of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), one of the top junior hockey leagues in the United States.
“I’ve known coach Taylor Shaw for a couple of years now,” stated DeBrito. “I really like what he has been doing with teams he’s coached in the past and have heard nothing but good things.”
“The first time that coach Shaw contacted me was after my sophomore year, when he was coaching in Wyoming,” said DeBrito, when talking about the process. “ We hadn’t talked about Kenai River until recently, when he became their head coach.”
“I recruited a few of his teammates to the previous team I was at,” said coach Shaw. “Just really like his game and his willingness to work. He brings the ability to both play on the power play and the power kill.”
DeBrito has been a key player for the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team over the last few seasons. He crossed the 100-point career threshold early this season, finishing his senior year with 26 goals and 27 assists. DeBrito helped the Otters to back-to-back appearances in the Section 6A championship game.
“He has worked extremely hard both on and off the ice to earn the opportunity to continue his career,” mentioned Fergus Falls coach Mike Donaghue. “The NAHL has a great track record on developing players to continue their careers at the next level.”
This past fall, DeBrito spent some time with the Alexandria Blizzard, a junior ice hockey team playing in the North American 3 Hockey League. In 17 games, he tallied 13 goals and seven assists.
“We are excited for DeBrito and his opportunity to continue his hockey career in the NAHL,” exclaimed Blizzard coach Jeff Crouse. “We’ve been fortunate enough to have him play with us this season and he made the most of it. Being able to play at a higher level and developing his game has definitely helped him out. We wish him the best of luck next season and the rest of his hockey career.”
The NAHL teams span the United States from Maine in the East to Alaska in the Northwest and to Texas in the South. The teams play a 60-game regular season, starting in mid-September and ending in early April. The top teams of the NAHL playoffs meet in a predetermined location to play in the Robertson Cup Championship Tournament.
“I was contacted by a few other teams, which was tempting to join,” said DeBrito. “After talking with my parents and my advisor, we were all in agreement that Kenai River was the place for me. The team doesn’t spend all of the year in Alaska, they do come to Minnesota during the season and spend time here, so it will be a chance for me to see my family.”
He will train in the offseason before joining the Brown Bears later this year.
“I just love to play hockey, I want to play for as long as I can and no one is going to stop me,” mentioned DeBrito.