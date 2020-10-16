PELICAN RAPIDS — In a five-set battle with Heart O’Lakes Conference rival Hawley, the Pelican Rapids volleyball team ran out of steam as the Nuggets claimed a 18-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-10 Thursday.

“Overall, these girls made some big improvements tonight and were in a better offensive flow that Tuesday night,” Vikings’ head coach Heidi Isaman said. “However we dug too many holes on serve receive and defense that we could just dig ourselves out of.”

Greta Tollefson (11) and Anna Stephenson (10) led the Vikings in the attack, while Allie Haiby (22), Stephenson (15) and Kelsey Isaman (12) led the defense with double-digit digs.

The Vikings will travel to take on Breckenridge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Load comments