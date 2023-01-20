Oh so close for Fergus swimmers

In road Central Lakes Conference action, on Jan. 19, the Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving team came just short, in a 94-88 dual loss to the Storm of Sauk Rapids-Rice.
“Good competitive meet. To be that close to a victory on the road against a talented Sauk Rapids team is a great achievement for the boys,” stated Otters coach Randy Hansen. “Kudos to Will Nuss for landing some of his most difficult dives yet. He has worked especially hard the last few weeks and has put together a nice set of dives. Ethan Strande swam a great 200 IM just beating the guy next to him. He also swam his season best time in the 500 free. I also thought Tyler Kubela dropped some significant time in his 200 free, which is an off event for him. Micah Zosel swam a very nice 50 and 100 free and Reece Hansen is close to breaking 1:03 in his 100 backstroke.”
Fergus has two home meets this upcoming week. Jan. 24 versus Saint Cloud Apollo and Jan. 26, hosting Sartell-Saint Stephen (which will be senior night and the last home meet of the season).
Below is a list of the Otter results:
200-yard medley relay
2. One minute, 58.26 seconds (Adrian Blondeau, Micah Zosel, Reece Hansen, Christian Reed), 3. 2:06.02 (William Ness-Ludwig, Matthew Tuel, Landon Votava, William Nuss)
