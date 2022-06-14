For retired German firefighter, Jorg Richter, it’s all about the kids. Richter is currently in the middle of his third bicycle trip across America and eighth overall ride in raising awareness and funds for children suffering from rare diseases. Richter blends his ride with his brotherhood of firefighters and visiting those children in need.
He is an ambassador with “Care-for-Rare,” a nonprofit organization that helps children with rare diseases. They connect doctors and scientists worldwide to work together, provide education and specialized training for pediatricians and help patients get the treatment they need.
Care-for-Rare’s mission is “to establish a global alliance in order to identify the genetic causes of rare diseases and develop effective treatments, following a three-stage approach: recognize, understand and cure.”
Enter in Jorg.
“I had always dreamt of riding across the U.S. since I was a kid,” mentioned Richter. “It kept getting postponed as life went on. Then in 2014 I lost three of my best friends and I decided I was not going to postpone anymore and let’s get it done!”
The first trip across the United States came in 2015, as Richter rode from Seattle to New York.
“I told myself I wasn’t going to just do it for my personal pleasure, there should be a purpose behind it,” said Richter
Since he has a friend who’s son has a rare disease, it was a natural choice to find a foundation that is working for these kids and that is when he found Care-for-Rare, those that are looking after the so called orphans of medicine.
He has been riding for the cause since 2014, logging over 33,000 miles on the bicycle for the kids.
In 2018, he made his second trek across America, this time taking a more exotic path that led him through multiple national parks and into the mountain west. On Richter’s second trip, he happened to ride by a fire station on his first day. The local firefighters welcomed him in and “adapted” him.
“From there the ball kept on rolling, there were 128 fire stations that hosted me,” said Richter. “They would call ahead to the next station to let them know that the stinky one was on the way.”
Richter did spend some time in Fergus Falls, at the firestation, during his trip in ‘18. One of the reasons he decided to stop by again. His visit last week marked around the 380th straight fire station he has been hosted by in the U.S.
“I’m still astonished how gorgeous the brotherhood (of firefighters) is working, not just here in America,” exclaimed Richter. “They support me and the cause, so I stay with them most of the time.”
While COVID-19 has not allowed him to do so over the past few years, Richter does structure his trips with visits to children’s hospitals … with teddy bears. The German originally teddy bear maker, Steiff, will send boxes to hospitals ahead of time.
“The moments that stay with me the most are what I call ‘emotional footprints,’ seeing dying and sick kids in hospitals,” said Richter.
On his journey’s, he brings the bare essentials, along with camping gear and tools for the bike, usually totalling around 45-46 lbs.
The daily ride consists of around 60-70 miles. He also will take a day of rest when needed.
Richter began his most recent trip towards the end of March, in Tracy, Calif. He will end his ride on the east coast in September.
Seeing some of the natural wonders has been a highlight on his trips.
“I wish for a world where all children have the chance to live their dreams,” said Richter.
You can find more about his cause and his journey at care-for-rare-america.org/jorg or check out the facebook page, facebook.com/CareForRareAmerica.