ST. PAUL — The culmination of the Minnesota high school individual wrestling season began Friday at the Xcel Energy Center as several area wrestlers hit the mat for the state individual wrestling tournament.
Fergus Falls wrestler Dustin Portales advanced to the semifinals after picking up two wins in the Class AA 285-pound division. Portales would defeat New Ulm’s Colby Wenninger in the first round by pinfall and followed it up with a pin of Kessler Kenning of Annadale. The senior will now take on Kaleb Haase of Redwood Valley.
The Otter Tail Central wrestling team also saw five members compete in Class A. After all of Friday’s matches were wrestled, Bulldogs’ 195-pounder Zane Swanson and 285-pounder Cian Buehler advanced to the second day.
Swanson would pin first round opponent Jacob Bergsnev of Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, but lost a 9-5 decision to Tyler VanLuik of Minnewaska in the second round. In the consolation bracket, Swanson would defeat Thor Kongsjord of Deer River. Swanson advances to Saturday’s matches, taking on Josh Steffen of Canby.
Buehler pinned Mason Novitzki of Royalton-Upsala in the first round, but fell to Dylan Nirk of Westfield by pinfall. In the consolation bracket, Buehler would pin Jude Olson of Fertile-Beltrami and will now take on Eden Valley-Watkins’ Austin Schlangen Saturday.
Brian Poser (126) was pinned in his first match by Trevor Janssen of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena and would fall by an 8-1 decision to Minneota’s Zack Fier in the consolation bracket.
OTC 120-pounder Laredo Bugbee was ousted by BOLD’s Austin Kiecker in a 9-4 decision.
At 132 pounds, Hayden Hart was eliminated as Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City’s Ramzee Molinaro won by major decision 11-3.
For the West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestlers, Jordan Lohse and Nathaniel Kisgen advanced to the second day of the tournament.
Lohse would defeat Bradley Bernu of Mille Lacs by pinfall and defeated Baxter O’Reilly by a 2-1 tiebreaker. Lohse will take on Zack Holtz of Kimball Area in the semifinals Saturday.
Teammate Kisgen (170) edged opponent Taylor Fester of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 2-1, but fell in the next match to Tyson Meyer (5-4) of Minnewaska. Kisgen would rebound with a victory over Tristyn Ferguson of Red Lake County Central 7-1 in the consolation bracket. Kisgen will take on Ashton Hanan of Kimball Area in the second day of the tourney.
Anthony Sykora won his first match over Frazee’s Kaden Hiemenz in a 4-2 decision, but fell in the second round to Taylor DeFrang of Dover-Eyota (9-4). In the consolation bracket, Sykora would be eliminated by Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Hayden Straumann (18-6).
At 106 pounds, Hunter Gruchow fell to Jevon Williams of Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City (17-8) and would be pinned in the consolation bracket by Brayan Anaya of Adrian.
Teammate Devin Stone (22) fell to Danny Mosford (5-2) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and would not get a chance to compete in the consolation bracket.
Pelican Rapids’ Matthew Ziebell took on Isaac Denstad of Caldonia in the first round of the 152-pound weight class but withdrew in the match due to injury.
The wrestling will start again Saturday at 9 a.m. with all consolation quarterfinals followed by championship semifinals and consolation semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.