By winning the Section 8AA girls golf championship Tuesday in Bemidji the Otters girls’ golf team turned a page in the record books by becoming the first team in the school’s history to qualify for the Class AA state tournament to be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
“This has been a great season. To start the year to be honest I don’t think we were on anyone’s radar but about a third of the way through the season we had a really good conference meet here at home and we shot a score we were really proud of,” head coach Ben Jurgens said. “It was kind of at that point where we started thinking as a team we might have a shot at this if we play well down the stretch and for the next two-thirds of the season we had some improvement, and going into sections we thought we had a chance if we played well.”
And play well they did, recording a two-day total of 688 during the section championship meet including freshman Annika Jyrkas capturing runner-up honors with a 160.
“I think we’ve all had a pretty good season and we’ve improved a lot and I’m pretty happy with how we’ve played,” Jyrkas said before Thursday morning’s practice, adding that possessing a good mindset will be the key for success at the state level.
Jurgens said the main difference he’s seen that separates this year’s team — comprised of Jyrkas, Annie Mayer, Thea Eklund, Ella Mayer, Lexi Metcalf and Ellia Soydara — from those he’s coached in the past is their work ethic and the drive they possess to improve.
“They’re playing on the weekends, they’re building a summer schedule to play in some summer tournaments, they’re just finding more reasons to be out at the golf course,” said Jurgens. “They’ll take the initiative to come back out and practice even when I’m not around and that’s really where you get good, is the extra time you put in.”
Jurgens describes Ridges at Sand Creek golf course “as a tale of two sides” known for its open front nine and a lot of hills with a back nine that snakes through a river basin littered with trees and challenging doglegs.
To be successful at the state tournament the coach highlighted two things.
“We need all six girls to continue to believe their score is going to count — even though we only take four out of six scores — the girls in this last third of the season have really been concentrating on knowing that it doesn’t make a difference if you play the first person or the sixth person on the team, their score is going to make a difference,” he said. “The second priority is trying to make sure we keep our scores under control. … All six girls need to go into each round of the state tournament thinking, ‘You know what? This is my day, we’re going to use my score regardless of what we shoot and we’re going to move forward from there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.