For Hillcrest Comets football senior wide receiver teammates, Zayne Weinrich and Joel Bowman, their stellar play has rewarded them with an opportunity to play college football. While they have both made their decision to further their athletic careers and academics, they first had to maneuver through the recruiting process.
Recruiting has taken on a life of its own over the last few decades, especially when it pertains to Division I sports. For most student athletes that aspire to play at the collegiate level, they will begin their process somewhere between their sophomore and junior years in high school. Those who are more coveted may begin even sooner.
Most athletes will sign a National Letter of Intent (NLI). It is a document used to indicate a student athletes commitment to participating in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) colleges and universities in the United States. Started in 1964 with seven conferences and eight independent institutions, the program now includes 676 Division I, II and NAIA participating institutions. There are designated dates for different sports, and these dates are commonly referred to as “Signing Days”.
Weinrich, who posted 24 catches for 275 yard and two touchdowns, mentions, “it started my junior year, I was mostly looking into Jamestown University and M State, since they are both close.”
In the end, Weinrich signed his NLI to become a Jimmie at Jamestown. “They have really nice facilities and the coaches are super nice, they all seem genuine.”
“During our COVID-19 season, Weinrich took over as our lead receiver and turned in some monster games,” stated Comets coach Korey Fry. “This past season Zayne numbers took a hit with us spreading the ball around more. However, he still provided big plays for us offensively and defensively. We believe we will make a smooth transition to the collegiate level.”
In Bowman’s senior year, he finished with 71 receptions, 16 touchdowns and 1,263 yards. Setting the record for receiving yards and touchdowns in a season for Hillcrest. Originally from Jamestown, ND, Bowman signed his NLI for Dickinson State University.
”Bowman is an athletic player who has great hands and exceptional route running skills and has the ability to play inside and outside,” stated Dickinson State coach Pete Stanton. “We like his ability to make plays after the catch and will be a great asset to our receiver group.”
His impact for the Comets, though just one season, did not go unnoticed. “Bowman was a great addition to our program this year,’’ mentioned Fry. “He was able to step in right away and be an impact player for us. He has the determination to compete at the next level.”
Both will be competing at the NAIA level, Jamestown is in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and Dickinson State is in the North Star Association.