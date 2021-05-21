ORTONVILLE —The Hillcrest baseball team could not overcome fielding mistakes as the hosting Ortonville Trojans claimed a pair of wins Thursday.

In Game 1, the Trojans picked up a 13-3 victory.

The Comets were limited offensively as Zayne Weinrich, Micah Bermel and Nate Bermel each had a hit in the game.

In the second game, Ortonville completed the doubleheader sweep with a 12-5 win.

Nate Bermel started the game for the Comets and pitched three-plus innings before handing the ball off to Micah Bermel in the fourth. Micah would close out the game  and pitch the final 3 1/3 innings.

Weinrich, Evan Lindgren and Micah Bermel each had two hits in the game.

The Comets will welcome in St. John’s Prep  at 5 p.m. Monday

