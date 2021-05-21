ORTONVILLE —The Hillcrest baseball team could not overcome fielding mistakes as the hosting Ortonville Trojans claimed a pair of wins Thursday.
In Game 1, the Trojans picked up a 13-3 victory.
The Comets were limited offensively as Zayne Weinrich, Micah Bermel and Nate Bermel each had a hit in the game.
In the second game, Ortonville completed the doubleheader sweep with a 12-5 win.
Nate Bermel started the game for the Comets and pitched three-plus innings before handing the ball off to Micah Bermel in the fourth. Micah would close out the game and pitch the final 3 1/3 innings.
Weinrich, Evan Lindgren and Micah Bermel each had two hits in the game.
The Comets will welcome in St. John’s Prep at 5 p.m. Monday
