The Otter Tail Central 13U baseball team, the Dawgs, take second place in the District 6 tournament to advance to state tournament play. The Dawgs had third place wrapped up and could only try to get a better place by winning games Sunday. Starting 11 a.m. Sunday the Dawgs started a three-game marathon by beating Breckenridge 22-4. Otter Tail Central took the commanding win off of 12 hits, 13 RBIs, 14 BBs, and only struck out four times. Ryan Despard and Ayden Olson both had two baggers, Olson collected five total bases and four RBIs. Along the way the Dawgs swiped 10 stolen bases. Kaleb Hammes (3IP, 1H, 0R, 4K, 1BB) and Quenton Beske (2IP, 5H, 1ER, 8K, 2BB) were a solid combo on the mound.
After Otter Tail Central took on Breckenridge they then had to beat Fergus Falls two times in order to place first. The Dawgs started out pretty well as they beat Fergus Falls by one run in their first bout. Otter Tail Central scored five runs on five hits but were able to steal 12 bases to gain advantage. Drew Evavold, Ayden Olson, Kaleb Hammes and Bradyn Roisum each had one RBI for the Dawgs. Drew Evavold and Kaleb Hammes combined for the victory. Drew Evavold (4IP, 4ER, 2K, 4BB) collected the win and Kaleb Hammes (3IP, 2K, 2BB, 0H) recorded a save.
The Dawgs then had to play a third game; back to back to back. Otter Tail Central ended a little short as Fergus Falls put up 10 runs to Otter Tail Central’s one run. Ayden Olson recorded the Dawgs only hit. Otter Tail Central was able to showcase depth at the pitcher spot in their fifth game in three days as they showed off Dawson Bushman (3.1INN, 3H, 7R, 0ER, 2K, 2BB), Rowan Finseth (2INN, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 1K, 4BB) and Ryan Despard (1.2INN, 2H, 2R, 1ER, 2K, 2BB). The defense got a little shaky in Game 3 of the day as OTC gave up 10 runs while only one run was earned, having seven errors.
Coach Ryan Hendrickson said, "This was a great tournament for us. We have a big roster, all of our boys showed up with a common goal of 'do what I can do to help the team win.' We had a great atmosphere, not only in Breck (which was awesome) but more importantly in our dugout. This is a great group of guys, I love being able to lead them through their goals in baseball and life."
Otter Tail Central now heads to the state tournament, where they will host four games OTC will play:
• July 15, 12 p.m., Staples-Motley vs. Ottertail Central at Henning.
• July 15, 4:30 p.m., Detroit Lakes vs. Otter Tail Central at Henning.
• July 16, 12 p.m., Paynesville vs. Otter Tail Central at Henning.
Then on July 17 and July 18 at New York Mills.
