The Otter Tail Central 13U baseball team picked up a sweep of hosting Rothsay in a doubleheader 9-5 and 12-5 Monday.
The OTC bats came alive Monday as the visitor crossed the plate 21 times on 17 hits in two games. Ryan Despard led the charge having four hits and five RBIs.
Game 1 action saw OTC jump out to an early lead over Rothsay and took home a 9-5 victory.
OTC earned the victory despite allowing Rothsay to score three runs in the fourth inning.
OTC tallied three runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught by OTC was led by Despard, Breidyn Solberg and Colton Shjerve, all driving in runs in the frame.
Rowan Finseth got the win for OTC 13U as he allowed four hits and four runs over 3 2/3 innings, striking out seven. Braxtyn Cameron and Despard entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Despard recorded the last out to earn the save.
Despard led OTC at the plate going 2-for-2. OTC stole nine bases during the game as three players stole more than one.
In the second game, even though OTC gave up four runs in the third inning, they still defeated Rothsay 12-5.
OTC got on the board in the first inning when Finseth singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
OTC put up six runs in the second inning. The offensive attack was led by Shjerve, Stetson Knutson, Mason Hoyt and Despard, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Dawson Bushman earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for OTC. The righthander went two innings, allowing one run on zero hits and struck out four. Knutson, Quenton Beske, and Bradon Grabe all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team toward the victory.
OTC tallied 10 hits on the day. Breidyn Solberg and Despard each collected two hits to lead the OTC 13U. OTC also stole 12 bases during the game as five players stole more than one with Finseth leading the way with three.
The OTC 13U baseball team now moves to 12-4 overall and have won their last five straight.
