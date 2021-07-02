HENNING — By defeating Alexandria in both games of a doubleheader Thursday at Tony Kawlewski field in Henning, the Otter Tail Central (OTC) 13U Dawgs won their ninth straight game and move to 16-4 overall.
"We are playing our best baseball right now, and at a good time,” coach Ryan Hendrickson said. “We have our district tournament starting already next week and the state tournament the week after, we are hoping to make a good run to finish."
The Dawgs defeated Alexandria with the trifecta of good pitching, defense, and a solid offensive attack.
In Game 1, OTC easily dispatched Alexandria 12-2.
After scoring in the first inning, OTC pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning. An error scored one run for OTC, while Bradyn Roisum singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs, Braxtyn Cameron doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, and Ryan Despard grounded out, scoring another run.
OTC tallied five more runs in the fourth inning. Batters contributing to the big inning included Olson, Roisum and Quenton Beske, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Kale Misegades took the win for the 13U team as he went five innings, allowing two runs on nine hits and struck out two.
The 13U Dawgs recorded nine hits. Olson, Roisum and Misegades all collected multiple hits. Misegades led Ottertail Central 13U with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with nine stolen bases.
In the second game, OTC managed through a push by Alexandria in the fourth inning where the 13U Dawgs coughed up five runs, but OTC still won 9-7.
Bats blistered as OTC collected two hits and Alexandria tallied six in the high-scoring game.
In the first inning, the 13U Dawgs got their offense started. Misegades grounded out, scoring one run.
Stetson Knutson earned the victory on the pitcher's mound for OTC as he surrendered two runs on two hits over 2/3 innings. Tayden Soma 1 2/3 innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Ryan Despard started the game for OTC as the righty surrendered a hit over two innings, striking out two.
Talyn Setterholm and Bradon Grabe each collected one hit for the 13U Dawgs. OTC stole seven bases during the game as Despard led the way with two.
The OTC 13U Dawgs go to Detroit Lakes on Tuesday and then participate in the district tournament in Breckenridge on Friday through Sunday. The top two teams of both the north and the south will advance to the state tournament the following weekend.
