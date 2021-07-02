The Otter Tail Central 13U Dawgs claimed a pair of road games Wednesday from Prairie Valley.
In the first game, OTC grabbed the lead in the sixth inning as they topped Prairie Valley 3-1.
The game was tied 1-1 with OTC batting in the top of the sixth when Bradyn Roisum singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run to take the lead.
The pitching was strong on both sides. OTC pitchers struck out seven, while Prairie Valley sat down eight.
Drew Evavold pitched the 13U Dawgs to victory by earning the one inning save. The pitcher surrendered zero runs on zero hits over one inning, striking out two and walking one.
Ayden Olson got the start and the win for OTC. Olson allowed two hits and one run over six innings, striking out five and walking one.
Kale Misegades, Stetson Knutson, Ryan Despard, Evavold, Roisum, Quenton Beske and Rowan Finseth each managed one hit for the 13U Dawgs.
In the second game, OTC ran off with the lead late in the game in a 13-1 victory over Prairie Valley.
The game was tied 1-1 with OTC batting in the top of the third when Drew Evavold singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
The 13U Dawgs secured the victory thanks to 10 runs in the third inning. OTC offense in the inning came from singles by Evavold, Ayden Olson, Beske, Colton Shjerve and Bradon Grabe and walks by Breidyn Solberg and Misegades.
Beske got the win for OTC pitching two innings of relief, while Braxtyn Cameron started the game, pitching one inning and giving up one run on one hit. Dawson Bushman was the third pitcher for OTC as the righty lasted one inning, allowed zero hits and zero runs while striking out two and walking one.
The OTC batters racked up 12 hits. Olson and Grabe each managed two hits to lead OTC at the plate.
