Otter Tail Central advances to 7-4 overall with a conference record of 5-0 behind strong starting pitcher Kale Misegades (5IP) and relief pitcher Drew Evavold (2IP). Misegades went five innings, struck out nine and gave up three runs on seven hits.
"He seems to get a little better with every outing,” OTC coach Ryan Hendrickson said. “He is picking up velocity and finding how, and when, to throw his off-speed stuff. On 84 pitches he threw 56 strikes, but was closer to 85% strikes in his first three innings pitch.”
OTC was strong with the bats also, beating Breckenridge 13-8. Drew Evavold led the OTC surge going 2-for-3 with two triples and five RBIs, and then 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the second game. Joining the offensive game for OTC was Kale Misegades, Bradyn Roisum, Ryan Despard and Tayden Soma each with two hits.
In Game 2 of the doubleheader, OTC lost in a photo finish 7-6 scoring three runs in the bottom half of the fith inning.
OTC was able to put six pitchers in the game. "We are gaining valuable pitching experience on the mound. Our pitchers are learning how to hold runners, use pick-off moves, gain velocity, all while trying to get batters out," said Hendrickson. OTC pitchers struck out five, allowed seven runs on eight hits.
"Our future is very bright on the mound, we have a lot of pitchers that throw well and continue to grow from throwers to pitchers," Hendrickson added.
OTC was strong offensively again in Game 2. Four OTC batters had multiple hits; Misegades (2-3, 2R), Drew Evavold (2-2, 2R, BB,) Dawson Bushman (2-2, RBI, BB) and Mason Hoyt (2-3, RBI).
