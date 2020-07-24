The Otter Tail Central 13U team had a great evening as the young Bulldogs upended Wadena 12-2 in six innings.
Wadena would strike first with a run in the top of the first inning, but OTC would answer back in the home half to tie the game 1-1.
OTC 13U would take the lead in the third as they plated four runs including a two-run double by Collin Lukken. Wadena would score their second run in the fourth off four singles.
“Our defense was stout in the fourth, we had a bend-but-do-not-break mentality and got out of a tough spot,” Otter Tail Central coach Ryan Hendrickson said. “A great job by our boys defensively.”
The 13U team would close the door for good in the home half of the game as they plated six runs. OTC would end the game with the 10-run rule by adding another run in the sixth.
“This was a really fun game, a team win,” OTC player Teddy Grabe said.
Teammate Kaleb Hammes stated, “We played really focused and made a lot of plays on defense.”
Hudson Risbrudt would get the win for OTC pitching four innings and striking out two.
OTC was led at the plate by Kale Misegades and Drew Evavold as each recorded multiple hits and scored three runs apiece.
