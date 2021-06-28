The Otter Tail Central 13U baseball team defeated Detroit Lakes (8-2), Fargo (7-2), and PRBA (12-11) to go 3-0 Saturday to win the Detroit Lakes Round Robin Tournament outright.
In Game 1 versus Detroit Lakes, OTC ran off with the lead late in the game on the way to an 8-2 victory.
The game was tied at 2-2 with OTC batting in the top of the sixth when Tayden Soma grounded out, scoring one run. OTC secured the victory thanks to six runs in the sixth inning. Soma, Mason Hoyt, Kale Misegades and Ayden Olson all drove in runs in the frame.
Olson picked up the win on the mound for OTC pitching one inning, allowing no runs or hits. Drew Evavold threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Evavold recorded the last three outs to earn the save for OTC.
Leading the OTC 13U at the plate was Misegades as he went 3-for-4, while teammate Rowan Finseth led the team with three steals.
In Game 2 of the trifecta, OTC got on the board in the first inning as Evavold singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. Trailing 2-1 In the bottom of the second, OTC tied things as Ryan Despard grounded out, scoring a run.
OTC pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning as Olson doubled scoring two runs, Quenton Beske grounded out, scoring two runs, and Hoyt drew a walk, scoring another run.
Olson picked up his second win of the tournament as the righthander surrendered zero runs on two hits over one inning.
Evavold started the game for OTC pitching four innings, striking out three and gave up two runs on four hits.
Olson led OTC at the plate with two hits in three at-bats.
OTC won their third game in dramatic come-from-behind fashion scoring nine runs in the top of the fifth inning to win the game 12-11 over PRBA.
OTC trailed 11-10 in the top of the fifth inning when Bradyn Roisum drew a walk, scoring one run.
Misegades got the win as the OTC pitcher went two-thirds of an inning, allowing no runs on one hit and struck out one. Stetson Knutson and Beske entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Olson started the game for OTC. The pitcher surrendered four runs on six hits over two innings, striking out one and walking one.
OTC tallied seven hits in the game. Olson (3) and Misegades (2) each had multiple hits.
