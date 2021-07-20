Otter Tail Central (OTC) 13U Dawgs captured the state title by defeating Baxter 16-3 Sunday in New York Mills. The Dawgs of OTC went 6-0 in state play beating their competition 60-11 with their closest game being vs. Paynesville Friday afternoon 6-5. The Dawgs had scored 60 runs to 11 opponent runs, 59 stolen bases to 10 stolen bases against, 61 hits to 27 hits against, and only committed seven errors in six games including an errorless effort in the championship game.
Coach Ryan Hendrickson said, "This is pretty special for everyone, we are really proud of these boys and their efforts. This is the first group that started our elementary travel ball leagues five years ago, organized by Kellen Shebeck, and now we are really seeing the time and work of players, families and communities pay off. I am super proud of everyone committed to our baseball programs, especially these players. This has been a very special group of players and a season I will never forget and I hope they never forget either."
Dylan Evavold, an OTC named tournament MVP said, "I am proud of us and really enjoyed being with the guys. It was fun committing to a common goal together."
Kale Misegades, another tournament MVP said "This was a great team to be a part of, we all are really good friends, I can't wait to continue our baseball careers together, it was fun that everybody rooted for each other, this was awesome!"
