In a doubleheader that was played in Henning on Thursday, the Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs 15U baseball team and the Fergus Falls Otters 14s split the pair, with OTC winning game one 6-5 and Fergus taking the second, 16-5.
Fergus jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings in game one. Cam Wiederich had a two-run double in the second inning for the Otters.
OTC rebounded with a five run third inning. Gavin Pausch hit an RBI single and Collin Lukken scored on the throw. The game was tied on a wild pitch.
The visitors would even the score on an error in the top of the fourth, with Quin Wynn-Sheldon crossing the plate.
It was the bottom of the sixth inning when the Bulldogs would score the eventual game winning run. Drew Evavold led off with a single and came around to score on a one out double by A Olson.
Fergus got a two out base runner in the seventh, but could not advance him to scoring position.
Both teams had five hits in the first game. OTC was led by Pausch, who went 1-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Wiederich paced the Fergus offense, going 2-4 with a run and two RBIs.
Eric Fick picked up the win on the mound, going six innings and scattering five hits. He walked two batters and collected in six Ks, while not allowing an earned run. Micah Johnson started for the 14s, pitching four innings of four hit baseball. Ethan Swedberg took the loss, pitching the final two innings.
The nightcap ended in four innings, due to a 10-run rule. It was a nine run third inning that blew the game open for the Otters. Fergus out hit OTC 14-6 in game two.
Fergus was led by the heart of the order. Jacob Fronning was 2-2, while picking up two runs and two RBIs,Wynn-Sheldon went 3-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, Swedberg was 3-4 with three runs and three RBIs. Lastly, Holden Stenstrom picked up a pair of hits and also drove in three.
Mason Samuelson was 2-2 with a run scored and two RBIs, for OTC. Teammate Olson also picked up a pair of hits.
Fronning pitched three innings for the victory. He allowed four hits and three walks, was responsible for four runs and tallied three strikeouts. Brant Scheuerman worked one inning in relief.
OTC used four different pitches in game two.
Both teams are slated to be back in action this weekend, at the Morris tournament.
