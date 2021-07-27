The Otter Tail County (OTC) 15U season came to a heartbreaking end with an eight-inning loss to Barnesville in the quarterfinals of the state tournament in Henning Saturday. OTC ended up going 3-1 in the state tournament, outscoring their opponents 33-11.
Against Barnesville OTC 15U lost the lead late in a 4-2 defeat. The game was tied at two with Barnesville batting in the top of the eighth when Tommy Slette doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs. Barnesville knotted the game up at two in the top of the seventh inning, when Asher O’Brien doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs. Slette got the win for Barnesville. The bulldog went 2 ⅔ innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out three and walking zero.
Kale Misegades took the loss for OTC. The righty surrendered four runs on five hits over two innings, striking out two and walking zero. Lane Dilly started the game for OTC. The pitcher went six innings, allowing zero runs on five hits and striking out 10. Andrew Ehlert started the game for Barnesville. The ace lasted five and a third innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out six. Misegades went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead OTC in hits. Ehlert led Barnesville with two hits in four at bats.
“This was such a tough way to end the season. We battled all the way to the end, but a few balls didn’t bounce our way and in the end Barnesville ended up ahead. Lane threw an outstanding game, but his pitch count kept him from finishing it. A few more timely hits and less defensive miscues and the result is different.
This was such a fun season of baseball and it was a joy to work with this group of young men. Every day at the ballpark was a pleasure and I look forward to the bright future of the OTC program. More good things are on the way. This definitely won’t be our last state tournament,” coach Evan Meece said after the game.
