The 2022 Ottertail Central 15U baseball squad after claiming the district title. Front row, left to right, coach Randy Misegades, Owen Harig, Ayden Olson, Quention Beske, Stetson Knutson, Garrett Kuhn-Rice and Colton Shjerve. Back row, left to right, coach Evan Meece, Rowan Finseth, Eric Fick, Drew Evavold, Kale Misegades, Bradyn Roisum, Gavin Pausch, Collin Lukken, Conner Thompson and coach Brent Finseth.
Ottertail Central 15U played some of the best baseball of the year in Evansville to claim the district championship. After three days of baseball OTC ended with a 4-1 record. They started with two wins on July 21. On the evening of July 22, Parkers Prairie got the best of OTC, knocking them to the loser's bracket. On July 23, OTC rebounded from their defeat Friday evening, beating Alexandria and getting revenge on Parkers Prairie in the championship game.
Parkers Prairie 9 OTC 3
Parkers used an eight-run second inning to pick up the victory. OTC scored a run in the first inning, thanks to an RBI single by Kale Misegades. A run would score in the fourth and fifth inning for Ottertail, Parkers last run was scored in the sixth.
Colin Lukken, Kaleb Hammes and Misegades picked up RBIs, as six different players had a hit for OTC.
Misegades started on the mound, lasting just an inning and a third. He gave up four hits and two walks, while all eight runs were unearned. Gavin Pausch came in and pitched the rest of the contest. He scattered four hits and picked up four Ks.
OTC 15 Alexandria 2
Ottertail jumped out to an early lead against Alexandria, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. The big hit was a two-run single by Garrett Kuhn-Rice. Alex answered with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the second.
OTC scored twice more in the third and then broke up the game with 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning. Ottertail out hit Alex, 12-3. The two teams combined for eight errors.
Ayden Olson and Kuhn-Rice both went 3-4 with a run and two RBIs. Six different players had a pair of RBIs for Ottertail.
The winning pitcher was Kuhn-Rice, who pitched all six innings. He gave up just three hits and two walks on 82 pitches.
OTC 8 Parkers Prairie 2
OTC, for the second straight game, scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Drew Evavold and Misegades both had an RBI double in the inning.
After Parkers answered with a run of their own, Ottertail pushed three more runs across in the second and then one more in the third, before the two sides traded runs late in the contest.
OTC committed just one error, while Parkers had four.
Pausch was 3-3 with a run scored and Owen Harig scored three times.
Evavold pitched the first six innings, allowing five hits and three walks, with four Ks. Harig pitched a scoreless seventh.
"I'm super proud of the way the boys rebounded from a tough loss Friday and played our best ball of the year on Saturday,” stated OTC coach Evan Meece. “We played phenomenal defense, hit the ball well and had great pitching. A great combination for success."
OTC, now 20-15, will play in the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament in Rapid City, S.D., July 27-31. Alexandria and Parkers Prairie will compete in the Minnesota In-Tact State Tournament in Paynesville July 27-31.
