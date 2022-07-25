OTC 15U

The 2022 Ottertail Central 15U baseball squad after claiming the district title. Front row, left to right, coach Randy Misegades, Owen Harig, Ayden Olson, Quention Beske, Stetson Knutson, Garrett Kuhn-Rice and Colton Shjerve. Back row, left to right, coach Evan Meece, Rowan Finseth, Eric Fick, Drew Evavold, Kale Misegades, Bradyn Roisum, Gavin Pausch, Collin Lukken, Conner Thompson and coach Brent Finseth.

Ottertail Central 15U played some of the best baseball of the year in Evansville to claim the district championship. After three days of baseball OTC ended with a 4-1 record. They started with two wins on July 21. On the evening of July 22, Parkers Prairie got the best of OTC, knocking them to the loser's bracket. On July 23, OTC rebounded from their defeat Friday evening, beating Alexandria and getting revenge on Parkers Prairie in the championship game.



