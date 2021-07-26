Otter Tail County (OTC) 15U stole the lead late and defeated Holdingford 6-3 on Friday. The game was tied at three with OTC batting in the top of the sixth when Nick Liebold induced Owen Harig to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored.
OTC earned the victory despite allowing Holdingford to score three runs in the second inning. Holdingford batters contributing to the big inning included CJ Clear and Jack Dinca, all driving in runs in the frame.
Holdingford took an early lead in the second inning when Clear drove in one on a single.
Drew Evavold led OTC to victory on the hill. The Bulldog surrendered zero runs on one hit over three innings, striking out one and walking zero. Kale Misegades threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Liebold took the loss for Holdingford. Liebold surrendered two runs on three hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Gavin Pausch started the game for OTC. Pausch allowed four hits and three runs over two innings, striking out one and walking zero Bryce Binek started the game for Holdingford. The Bulldog lasted 3 ⅓ innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out four
OTC had nine hits in the game. Lane Dilly and Misegades all collected multiple hits for OTC. Dilly led OTC with three hits in four at-bats.
Holdingford saw the ball well, racking up eight hits in the game. Clear, Jon Bzdok, and Dinca all managed multiple hits for Holdingford.
"What a great two days of ball for this team. We played our best baseball when it matters the most. We've had fantastic pitching, great defense, and timely hitting. We're going to use this momentum into the weekend and go compete for a championship," said head coach Ryan Hendrickson.
