Despite seeing its four-run lead whittled down by the end, the Otter Tail Central 15U still held off Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton for a 4-3 victory on Monday.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton scored three runs in the failed comeback on a single in the fourth and a groundout in the fifth.
Kaleb Hammes was the winning pitcher for OTC. Hammes surrendered three runs on four hits over six innings, striking out four.
Camden Altobeli took the loss for Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. The pitcher allowed four hits and four runs over three innings, striking out one and walking zero.
Owen Harig, Soren Floden, Garrett Kuhn-Rice, Gavin Pausch and Lane Dilly each collected one hit to lead OTC.
Hoover went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.