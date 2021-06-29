Despite seeing its four-run lead whittled down by the end, the Otter Tail Central 15U still held off Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton for a 4-3 victory on Monday. 

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton scored three runs in the failed comeback on a single in the fourth and a groundout  in the fifth.

Kaleb Hammes was the winning pitcher for OTC. Hammes surrendered three runs on four hits over six innings, striking out four.

Camden Altobeli took the loss for Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. The pitcher allowed four hits and four runs over three innings, striking out one and walking zero.

Owen Harig, Soren Floden, Garrett Kuhn-Rice, Gavin Pausch and Lane Dilly each collected one hit to lead OTC.

Hoover went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in hits.

Load comments