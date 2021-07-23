Otter Tail Central (OTC) 15U opened the Babe Ruth State Tournament at Tony Kawlewski Field in Henning going 2-0 in convincing fashion against Nevis and Warroad. OTC defeated Nevis 11-2 and Warroad 14-2 behind great pitching and timely hitting. The Bulldogs played fantastic defense and ran the bases extremely well. They will move on in pool play to face Holdingford Friday night at Tony Kawlewski Field at 7:30 p.m.
In Game 1 OTC overpowered Nevis scoring seven runs in the fourth Thursday led by Collin Lukken, Gavin Pausch, Lane Dilly Kaleb Hammes and Kale Misegades who all knocked in runs in the inning. Misegades and Pausch led the offense for OTC collecting two hits apiece. Pausch also led OTC with three stolen bases as the team had three other players who recorded at least two bases.
Hammes pitched OTC to victory going six innings allowing two runs on three hits and striking out three. Eric Fick pitched one inning in relief.
In Game 2 OTC continued plowing through opponents knocking in 10 runs in the first in a 14-2 victory over Warroad, Thursday. Owen Harig, Soren Floden, Kale Misegades, Riley Perleberg, Drew Evavold and Collin Lukken each had RBIs in the huge opening stanza. OTC saw the ball well racking up 13 hits in the game. Misegades, Floden, Harig, and Pausch each had multiple hits. Floden and Misegades led the OTC offense with three hits apiece.
Garrett Kuhn-Rice led OTC to victory on the mound. The ace lasted four innings, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out one and walking zero. Eric Fick threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Kason Peitruszewski took the loss for Warroad. The hurler lasted 2 ⅓ innings, allowing 12 hits and 14 runs.
"What a great day of baseball today! Our pitchers threw strikes and we made the plays defensively. Our bats really came alive and it was great to see us keep the pedal to the metal. I'm excited to see what this team can continue to do this weekend. Kaleb (Hammes), Garrett (Kuhn-Rice) and Eric (Fick) did a fantastic job on the mound, putting us in great position tomorrow."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.