The Otter Tail Central 15U Raptors baseball team swept Detroit Lakes 16-0 and 9-1 in a doubleheader Thursday.
In Game 1, Lane Dilly picked up the shutout going five innings, striking out seven and allowing only one hit.
Dilly also did damage at the plate going 2-for-4 with six RBIs. Teammates Eric Fick, Conner Thompson and Garrett Kuhn-Rice also had two hits in the win.
In the second game, the Raptors pulled away in the fifth inning, scoring five runs on the way to a 9-1 victory.
Kaleb Hammes got the win for OTC going four innings, striking out seven and allowing one run on three hits. Fick threw the final inning in relief.
Soren Floden led the Raptors from the dish going 3-for-3, while Hammes had two hits in the game.
“This was a great way to start the season for our 15U team,” Raptors coach Evan Meece said. “We did well at all aspects of the game tonight. We had a lot of really good at bats and smacked the ball all over the place. We only struck out three times total in both games. Defensively, we were fantastic, committing just two errors in the doubleheader. And on the mound, our pitchers were pounding the strike zone and missing a lot of bats. I’m really proud of these boys and excited for the season to get rolling.”
